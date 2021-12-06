Katrina's Sister Natasha Turcotte spotted at Jaipur airport ahead of the wedding venue

Preparations of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding are going in full swing, the duo is setting headlines every day and the fans are really excited for the duo's wedding.

The wedding is going to be in Rajasthan's Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot on 9 December, although both the family are headed towards the destination where the wedding will take place, the media is doing their best to give all the updates related to Katrina and Vicky's wedding.



Recently the Paparazzi spotted Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turcotte at Jaipur airport with her husband and child, it is said that she is heading towards the wedding venue. Natasha Turcotte was seen wearing a white tank top with blue jeans, have a look at the pictures.

Earlier this day it is also reported that Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also arranged food for paparazzi who were standing outside their residence, media also spotted the wedding outfit of Vicky Kaushal outside the house.

Katrina and Vicky's wedding is going to set fire in the whole industry, it is going to be the most popular wedding in Bollywood. It is also reported that Katrina and Vicky will also head towards the wedding venue by tonight.