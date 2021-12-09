'KatVic' to tie the knot today

Jaipur, Dec 9 Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on Thursday evening at Six Senses hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

According to sources, Vicky Kaushal will tie 'Sehra' at 1.00 p.m, after which he will proceed in a procession that will travel from one end of the hotel to the other.

Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will perform the wedding as per the Hindu rituals and will take seven 'phere' in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel. A dinner arrangement for the VIP guests has been made in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late night.

The fort located in Chauth ka Barwara was built by the Rajput rulers in the 14th century which Six Senses Company has converted into a luxurious heritage hotel.

Many Bollywood celebrities are attending the wedding ceremony.

