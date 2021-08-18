Kaveri Priyam: I'm not platform-bound

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actress Kaveri Priyam, who will soon be seen as a military doctor in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na, simply enjoys acting and does not like to restrict herself when it comes to platforms.

She even hopes to have her own production house.

"I want to explore my talent. If it is provided to me by a show or a web series or a movie, I am all for it. I am not platform-bound. I see myself at some level right now, but how it will shape up, and where and when I don't know that. I want to be the most successful actress," said Kaveri, who featured in 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'.

So far, she has learnt that hard work and persistence never fail a person. For her, it's also important to evolve her craft, looks and personality. "I think evolution is the key to success in this field," she said.

She feels that being present at the right time at the right place, changes the game. "I believe in luck, but being prepared for that moment is all the more important. Otherwise sometimes the luck also doesn't work. Luck works best when you are prepared for that moment," said Kaveri.

According to her, a mentor is necessary for one's career. "My parents are my mentors along with a few of my friends from this industry who have been a constant support and have guided me. When I entered the industry, I had no idea what works and what doesn't work, so knowing that is very important and that can be only known when you have someone to guide you," she shared.

Five years from now, she sees herself as a very successful and renowned actress. "I don't want to put a name as of now because sky is the limit. I would not say star or a superstar because anything could happen, and I am a very positive person. I believe that if you put your heart to something it turns out well. Maybe I'll even have my own production house," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor