Kaveri Priyam on playing soft-hearted character in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'

Mumbai, Aug 26 Actress Kaveri Priyam will be seen as 'Dr Monami' in the show 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na'. She speaks in detail about her character and challenges faced while portraying it.

Kaveri said: "My character, Dr Monami, is soft-hearted, keeps everyone happy and is always on her toes to solve problems of people and help them walk out of any sorrow or trouble that comes their way. I am enjoying portraying the character because I love her emotional connection with everyone in the academy, and this character is helping me excel at delivering various emotions on-screen."

'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na' is a youthful and exuberant show which revolves around a bunch of trained civil cadets who meet at the Parakram Special Action Force Base Camp.

Talking about preparations she did for her role, Kaveri added: "On the very first day of shoot, I was placed right in front of a trained boxer. It was a whole new experience for me which taught me how strong I have to be to play 'Monami'. My very first day was a day full of realisations and I made up my mind to conquer every challenge that I have to, so I can ace this role. Earlier, it was challenging as well as exhausting for me to do these preparations and training by waking up at 5 in the morning but now, every day on the set pumps me with a new level of energy and enthusiasm."

'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na' airs from August 30 on Sony SAB.

