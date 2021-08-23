Kavish Sinha decodes the casting process for 'The Empire'

Mumbai, Aug 23 Casting director Kavish Sinha says as the OTT platforms are growing with hard-hitting content that reaches the global audience, the casting process of any show is becoming very character-specific and performance-oriented.

Kavish has worked as a casting director for the upcoming multi-starrer web series 'The Empire'. The show features Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami, among others.

Talking about the casting process, Kavish says, "The process of casting for a character is like making a delicacy. One needs to know the right flavour, feel and look of the character. OTT is a space that is highly character-specific and performance-oriented, as the whole world is the audience. We are watching 'Game of Thrones' and 'Vikings' and if we don't live up to the bill, they will butcher the content, and rightly so.

"The audience is investing in us. This drives all of us to level up. Projects such as 'The Empire', 'Mumbai Diaries - 26/11', 'Rocket Boys' and 'Rudra' are going to place us on the world map in terms of content. I loved casting for them. There were thousands and thousands of auditions and we got what we set out to find finally."

'The Empire' will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 27.

