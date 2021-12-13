'KBC 13': Big B requests Ayushmann to sing Kishore Kumar's track

Mumbai, Dec 13 The upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will see Ayushmann Khurrana singing the legendary Kishore Kumar's song on the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode.

During a conversation, Big B makes a special request to Ayushmann.

Amitabh says: "We know you are also a beautiful singer. You compose and write songs also. We want you to sing a song bhaisahab."

Ayushmann goes on to sing the late Kishore Kumar's song, 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko Kiya Tune Kya Ishara' from the 1981 film 'Yaarana.'

As part of the special episode, Ayushmann along with Vaani Kapoor and director of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Abhishek Kapoor will appear on the show as celebrity guests.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor