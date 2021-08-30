KBC 13 contestant Desh Bandhu Panday lands in trouble for participating in Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

Desh Bandhu Panday, who was recently seen as a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, has landed in legal trouble after participating in the show. . As per the Times Now report, Panday has been slapped with a charge sheet by the Railway Administration for participating in KBC 13. Desh Bandhu, who is a railway official, stayed in Mumbai from August 9- August 13 to be on the show. Before flying down to Mumbai from Kota, he informed his seniors about taking leaves but his application was not taken into consideration. After his appearance on the KBC, the railway administration sent a charge sheet to him but has remained silent on the matter. Following the case, railway employees’ organisation has been protesting on the matter.

Desh Bandhu went home with ₹320,000 after he failed to answer his 11th question worth Rs 6,40,000. The question that Desh Bandhu could not answer was, “Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?” Options were: Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. Though Desh Bandhu had the lifeline of ‘Ask the Expert’ left with him, he chose not to use it. He said he is sure about Russia being the answer. But it was incorrect. The correct answer was Ukraine. With this, Desh Bandhu took home Rs 3,20,000. KBC 13 kicked off on August 23. The show's first contestant, Gyaan Raj, a science teacher from Ranchi, Jharkhand had gone up to his 12th question, but failed to answer it correctly and had to settle for ₹320,000.KBC 13 got its first crorepati when Himani Bundela hit the jackpot. Although the episode is yet to air, it has been shown in promo videos that she won at least ₹1 crore, and also attempted the question worth ₹7 crore. The show once again is shot before a live audience. Last year, this feature was removed for the format owing to the coronavirus pandemic.