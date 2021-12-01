KBC 13: Jaya Bachchan Complains About Amitabh Bachchan says "Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi"

1000th episode of the famous Indian quiz show KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) is going to be a massive hit, show host Amitabh Bachchan is going to complete his 1000th episode of the 13th season, his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will join Big B in his achievement in the show. The promo has already been shared by makers on the official site and it getting so much love from the audience. The mother and daughter duo with Big B is setting major family goals on the sets, not only that Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in the latest episode virtually by video call.

Jaya Bachchan in the promo is been seen complaining about Amitabh Bachchan that he never picks up the call "Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi." Amitabh Bachchan defending himself put all the blames on the poor network "Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai?". After this daughter Shweta Bachchan slightly took her mother's side and said you get network for posting on Instagram and twitter "Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge." Not only that granddaughter Navya didn't miss any chance to her grand father's legs she said "Jab hum parlour se aate hai, nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap itni achi lag rahi hai. Jhoot bol rahe hai hume ya actually ache lag rahe hai?". After getting teased by daughter and granddaughter Amitabh Bachchan complements his lady Jaya saying "Jaya, kitni achi lag rahi hai aap." Hilariously, Jaya calls him liar and says, "Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte." This leave audience in splits.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several lineups for his upcoming films like The Intern, Project K, Uunchai, and many more.



