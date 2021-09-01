'KBC 13' winner plans to open Chinese eatery with prize money

New Delhi, Sep 1 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will see Aman Bajpai on the hot seat on Wednesday night. Aman says he is on the show because of financial reasons as he doesn't have enough money to fulfil his dream.

Aman said: "Right now I am pursuing my post-graduation in Sociology but my ultimate aim is to open a Chinese restaurant as I am a big foodie. In fact, my mom calls me 'crocodile' as I am lazy and just want to eat entire day without doing any work."

Aman who hails from Lucknow added further that it was not easy for his parents to agree on his career choice as it needs lot of expenditure and his father Manoj Kumar Bajpai is a class 3 employee under Director-General of Family Welfare. So, it is tough for him to provide adequate financial help for opening a restaurant.

"Though I am pursuing Sociology because of my parents but this is not what I want to pursue further. Since childhood I always wanted to have my own restaurant in the main city. But it needs lot of expenditure, so I am here at 'KBC 13'. I will use the winning amount and also borrow some money to achieve my target," added 23-year-old Aman.

We can just wish him best of luck so that he achieve what is looking for in life.

