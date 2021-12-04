KBC: Amitabh Bachchan recalls the moment when he was not getting films “Kuch Paristithiyan Aisi Thi…”

Mumbai, Nov 29 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen getting emotional in the latest 'KBC 13' episode as his daughter Shweta Bachchan asked her dad how he feels as the iconic show completes 1,000 episodes.

In the latest episode of 'KBC 13' Shweta Bachchan and her daughter and Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are on the hot seat and as Shweta questions her father about the completion of a thousand episodes, "This is 1,000 episodes, how do you feel?" Big B replied in Hindi: "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke Filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai"

Jaya Bachchan also appeared virtually in the show through video call, then the family watched the montage of Big B's journey in KBC which made Amitabh and even Jaya emotional.

Big B said he has learned during the show through every contestant “Prati din, prati contestant se mujhe kuch seekhne ko mila" Amitabh Bachchan said.