Kerry Washington to star in 'Rockaway' for Netflix

Emmy-winning star Kerry Washington is gearing up for a new adventure, set to star in and produce 'Rockaway' for Netflix.

As per Variety, the feature film adaptation of Diane Cardwell's memoir, 'Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life', will be written by NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle Tramble Spellman.

The 44-year-old actor will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the power of surfing and finds herself running from the comfortable life she's always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.

Published in July 2020, 'Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life' tells the story of Cardwell's own reinvention as she discovered the world of surfing.

'Rockaway' is being bankrolled by 3dot Productions' Liza Chasin, who has a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix; Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street; and Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment. Cardwell and Margaret Chernin will serve as executive producers.

The forthcoming project is Washington's latest with Netflix, after starring opposite Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh in the upcoming movie 'The School for Good and Evil', directed by Paul Feig. The new film, led by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, adapts Soman Chainani's popular fantasy fairytale novels.

The award-winning actor and producer previously partnered with the streamer for 'The Prom' and 'American Son', and most recently starred in and produced 'Little Fires Everywhere'.

( With inputs from ANI )

