'KGF' star Yash floors all with his humility at 'Bajarangi 2' event

Bengaluru, Oct 27 'KGF' star Yash bowled over everyone with his humility at the pre-release event of upcoming Kannada film 'Bajarangi 2'. Attending an event after almost two years, Yash showed he is the same warm human being.

Yash remembered everyone who supported his career and even addressed the gym trainer as 'Kitty sir'.

"I saw 'Bajarangi 1' in the theatre as a fan and now also I have come here as a fan of senior Shivarajkumar. Since school days I have been watching his films trying to dance and fight like him," he said.

"Film industry recognising talent after success is common. We should not live in illusions. Shivarajkumar and Punith Rajkumar have laid the highest tradition of how to behave with juniors. You will have a special place for the people who treat you well when you are nothing," he said.

"After success the whole world comes behind you, highest respect goes to those who have respected you before. Cinema is all about talent. If you have the capacity you can swim," he said.

Yash fondly referred to the producers of the movie Jayanna and Bogendra as "warning brothers". "If I am standing here, their contribution is so high. They have made five movies with me. They trusted me and somehow I got success in my life," he explained.

He asked director of 'Bajarangi 2' Harsha not to address him as "sir". "Harsha don't call me 'sir'. I will talk to you in singulars as before and you should also talk in the same way," he said.

'Bajarangi 2' is all set for a Diwali release. The fantasy movie has 'Hatrick Hero' Shivarajkumar as the hero and Bhavana Menon as the lead actress. Shruthi is playing the role of villain and the movie is directed by Harsha.

