Khal Drogo lifts her 'Khaleesi', Emilia Clarke can't stop blushing

By ANI | Published: August 15, 2021 06:33 PM2021-08-15T18:33:36+5:302021-08-15T18:40:03+5:30

Actor Emilia Clarke's recent Instagram post has ushered in a wave of nostalgia among the 'Game of Thrones' fans.

On Sunday, Emilia took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a picture from her recent meeting with her 'GoT' co-star Jason Momoa.

In the image, Jason can be seen lifting Emilia.

" When your sun and stars roll into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown#likeheneverleft," she captioned the post.

Fans became too excited to see them sharing smiles with each other in the picture.

"Priceless," a user commented.

"My favourite on-screen couple," another fan wrote.

For the unversed, Khal Drogo and Khaleesi are the fictional characters played by Jason and Emilia respectively on the hit show 'Game of Thrones'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

