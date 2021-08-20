Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson? Dad Boney Kapoor reacts

There has been a strong buzz around Khushi Kapoor's acting debut, for a very long time now, recently, it was reported by Pinkvilla that Kushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda would make their acting debuts in an adaptation of the Archie comics produced by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. The streamer also holds international rights to Riverdale, a teen drama based on the Archie comics. Now, reacting to reports, Boney Kapoor said that he doesn't know anything about it. "I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about," Boney Kapoor told a leading daily when asked about the development. Previously, he'd told the leading daily that he is reluctant to 'launch' Khushi himself.

"I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he'd said. Hinting at Khushi being launched by another noted filmmaker, he further said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about." For the unversed, Khushi Kapoor is currently pursuing a course in acting at the New York Film Academy. As for Suhana, she too is pursuing film studies at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts.