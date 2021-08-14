Kiara Advani delivers a stellar performance in Shershaah

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August. The film has been earning positive reviews ever since. While Sidharth portrays the role of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), Kiara plays his love interest Dimple. With her limited amount of screen time, she performs with utmost sincerity and innocence, making the audience relate to her. Her transition from a young college girl to that emotional scene in the climax had us wanting for more of her. After working on successful collaborations like Lust Stories, Good Newzz and Guilty, Shershaah is Kiara’s fourth outing with Dharma Productions. Looks like, the actress and the production house have a long way to go together.