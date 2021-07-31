Kiara Advani joins Ram Charan in Shankar's Pan India directorial 'RC 15'

Actor Kiara Advani has joined the team of Ram Charan’s upcoming film. The Shankar directorial marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram Charan. The two have earlier collaborated for Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which released in 2019.Sharing her excitement, Kiara said in a statement, “It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!"

Directed by Shankar, the film will release in 3 languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi. Tentatively titled RC15, the film marks the 15th film in Ram Charan’s career. It is also Dil Raju’s 50th production venture. If sources are to be believed, S Thaman has been roped in to score the music for the film. On the work front, Kiara will be soon seen in ‘Shershaah’ alongside her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. The duo along with the film’s team launched the trailer in Kargil recently. The film is based on the Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. He was martyred while fighting for the country during the 1999 Kargil War with the Pakistan Army. Apart from this, Kiara also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

