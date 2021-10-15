Kichcha Sudeep fans throng theatres, grand box-office opening for 'Kotigobba 3'

Bengaluru, Oct 15 Kichcha Sudeep's fans, who went on a rampage after being disappointed as the release of their favourite star's most awaited movie 'Kotigobba 3' was postponed by a day, have given a thumping opening for the movie across Karnataka.

Fans across the state thronged theatres early in the morning to watch 'Kotigobba 3' scheduled for the festival release on October 14. However, though tickets were issued, the release was postponed to October 15.

Enraged fans had gone berserk across the state on Thursday, and pelted stones on the theatres. The police had to intervene as mobs indulged in vandalising properties of theatres. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the angry mobs.

Sudeep's appeals to keep calm and not to damage the theatres fell on deaf ears. The fans angrily alleged that the lobby against Kichcha Sudeep always comes to play at the time of the release of his movies.

Sudeep has earned a name at the national level, during his previous multi-lingual release 'Pailwaan', the lobby against him allegedly released pirated videos on the first day. The producer of the movie Soorappa Babu has also stated that there is a "conspiracy" in the industry and apologised to the fans.

However, fans gathered in large numbers on Friday before the theatres and accorded a grand welcome to their favourite star's movie which is the second sequel of 'Kotigobba'.

Malayalam actress Madonna Sebastian is making her Kannada debut with the movie while Aftab Shivdasani, P. Ravishankar, and Abhirami play major roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor