Kichcha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona' to release in February 2022

The makers of the 3D fantasy action-adventure Kannada film, 'Vikrant Rona', on Tuesday, have announced that the film will release on February 24, 2022.

The film stars Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor shared the release date motion poster of the film, in which he can be seen sitting on a bike in a dark jungle.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, reports suggest Jacqueline Fernandez will feature in an extended cameo appearance in the film, while Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok will star in the lead roles.

Presented by ZEE Studios and Kichcha Creatiions, the movie is produced by Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manjunath and co-produced by Alankar Pandian under the banners of Shalini Artss, and Invenio Films India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor