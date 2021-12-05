Kishwer Merchant's motherhood video left Suyyash Rai in tears

Famous television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in 2016 after a long five years relationship. The couple also held grand wedding ceremony, in which many celebs across from the television world was present. Since then the couple never failed to set major relationship goals, and were living their happy life, after which Kishwer found out she is pregnant, many times she stated that she is not ready for the baby yet, but this boy come as a blessing for her.

On August 27, 2021 she finally gave birth to a baby boy, whom the couple named Nirvair. The couple were so happy to see their child and many time shared the glimpse of his pictures, but on December 4, 2021, Kishwer Merchantt shared something which made her husband Suyyash so emotional, she took to her IG handle and shared a Reel of her motherhood journey. She captioned it as "I wasn't ready for YOU..But I will be forever grateful coz I have you, my best friend for life." taging Suyyash.

As soon as the actress post the reel on her social media handle, many TV celebs showered their love to newly born baby boy through comments, actress Niti Taylor wrote, "This is so beautiful" with a few lovestruck emoticons, while Charlie Chauhan dropped some kiss emoticons.

But what was most generous to see, Suyyash reaction on it, the loving father took his comment section and wrote "Kaun karta hai aise." with some teary-eyed emojis.

Not only that Kishwer also shared her WhatsApp chat where Suyyash was seen saying "Kyun rula ree hi baithe baithe", to which Kishwer replied "Tune bhi rulaya tha kal na".

On December 3 Suyyash had also shared a cute picture of his son with caption "Baaba's got my back."

The Rai family is setting major families goals.