Kishwer Merchantt and husband Suyyash Rai welcome their first child, a baby boy!

Kishwer Merchantt and husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their first child, baby girl. The actress shared the first picture with their baby boy on Instagram. Recently, Kishwer was seen flaunting her baby bump in style for her maternity shoot. Kishwer and Suyyash were seen together on the Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani in 2010. They started dating while shooting the show. They tied the knot in 2016.

The couple has started a pregnancy series on Youtube wherein they revealed that the pregnancy was unplanned. This is the couple's first baby. The couple announced the news on social media with an adorable photograph. Kishwer Merchantt rose to fame with Hip Hip Hurray and was later seen on Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Parvarrish Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. She was last seen on Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, starring Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar. Talking about the good news, Kishwer had told ETimes TV earlier, "Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. Suyyash and I are extremely thrilled. It is a blessing to conceive at this age naturally."



