Kit Harington says there's no break from parenting

Los Angeles, Aug 2 'Game Of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a baby boy, five months ago. The actor admits he wasn't prepared for just how "big" a job raising a family is.

"They tell you and they don't tell you (about fatherhood). Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens. What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it," Harington told Access Hollywood.

The 'Modern Love' actor loves how having their baby has brought him and his wife closer together, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find," he said.

The actor added: "I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

