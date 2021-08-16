KJo reveals why Ranveer Singh fits well to co-host 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 16 Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared that he would not mind to co-host "Bigg Boss OTT" with Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh.

Talking about who he thinks will be a great co-host, Karan said: "Ranveer Singh".

The filmmaker revealed why Ranveer is the perfect fit to co-host the show.

"Ranveer is (a) powerhouse of energy and entertainment in the Bollywood industry and is a treat to watch and interact with. He would fit in very well because ... is Over TheTop, unfiltered, entertaining and be his real self which is what is required for the show," Karan added.

On the cinema front, Karan and Ranveer are joining hands for the film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film also has veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The actor-director duo will also be working in "Takht", a period drama.

"Bigg Boss OTT" streams on Voot Select.

