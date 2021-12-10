Know about Katrina's unique Kaleera which she wore on her wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.



The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. As per ANI, the couple took the ‘pheras’ on Thursday afternoon.Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a red lehenga while Vicky was seen donning an ivory white sherwani for the ceremony.



But what caught the attention of most people was bride's 'kaleeras' and red choodas with kundan kadas. Katrina was wearing the unique Kaleeras which was styled by famous designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina was wearing small tasseled Kaleeras with pretty gold & red tasseled long kaleeras. Rahul Luthra and Mrinalini Chandra who costimized the design of these special Kaleeras gave the description of this special jewelry , wrote on his Instagram handle "Keeping gold as the main element, kaleeras were sketched & curated with handmade tassels/Balls gold beads with multiple chattar handcrafted in gold & Red enamelled details over days of work at RaAbta Headquarters In Delhi."



On his another post, he also revealed that what was the idea behind this unique Kaleeras "It's been a memorable journey with you @anaitashroffadajania And thank you @mayurinivekar for coordinating it so well last minute ♥️ Congratulations newly weds @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 " Rahul wrote.