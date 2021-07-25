Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey share their college ragging story

Mumbai, July 25 Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey played the lead on-screen couple of the latest released film '14 Phere'.

As the basic premise of the story revolves around how what starts as ragging eventually turned into a love story, in conversation with , the lead actors - Kriti and Vikrant - share how a class fight and instant dance performance turned into a beautiful friendship in their real life back in the college days.

Recalling her days, Kriti told : "Even though I never faced ragging in college and actually I went to college only for six months as I started acting, modelling since then...I had an experience of how a fight turned into dating! On the first day of my college, in our class, one of the guys did some irritating things and me being me, got into a argument followed by a fight and my friends were like, 'Jaane de yaar'...and we walked away from the situation.

"On the same day, in the evening, all my friends gathered at a cafe in Indira Nagar

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor