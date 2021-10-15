Kriti, Rajkummar amp up 'Hum Do Hamare Do' track 'Bansuri'

Mumbai, Oct 15 After creating an Internet sensation with the A.R. Rahman-composed track, 'Param Sundari', Kriti is back, this time with the consummate performer Rajkummar Rao, for the latest 'Hum Do Hamare Do' track, 'Bansuri'.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, 'Bansuri' is a foot-tapping melody, and Rajkummar and Kriti show some stunning moves in the video. The duo's sizzling chemistry makes the number as much a visual as an audio treat.

The film narrates the story of a man who devises a hilariously whacky plan of "adopting" a set of parents so that he can get married to the love of his life. It also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Talking about the composition, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar said: "'Bansuri' is a lively track that is sure to be an instant favourite among young people. We have blended the magic of the Indian flute with the funky charm of desi beats for this quirky, fresh and snazzy number."

Choreographed by Piyush-Shazia, the track has been penned by Shellee and crooned by Asees Kaur, IP Singh, Dev Negi as well as the composers Sachin-Jigar. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Abhishek Jain, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' starts streaming from the October 29 on Disney+Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor