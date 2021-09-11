Kriti Sanon buys a swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth 2.43 crore

Post the stupendous success of Mimi, actress Kriti Sanon has brought a swanky Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. The ex-showroom price of the car in Delhi is Rs 2.43 crore. The actress was spotted in her new car at Maddock films office in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. The Arjun Patiala actress looked stunning in her baby pink coloured striped sweatshirt which she had paired with a light coloured shorts.

Kriti completed her looks with a pair of white coloured sneakers and kept her tresses open. A source close to Kriti said, "Post the success of Mimi, Kriti is in a happy zone and wanted to treat herself with a brand new car. So, it’s a dream come true for her." Recently, Arjun Kapoor also bought himself the same car. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kriti will be collaborating with her first co-star Tiger Shroff once again for Ganpath Part 1. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey and has been roped in to play the lead in Om Raut’s Adipurush along with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas.

