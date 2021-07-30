Kriti Sanon to learn dirt biking for Tiger Shroff starrer Ganpat Part 1

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to reunite for Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath. The duo had made their big Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Heropanti. In the film, Tiger plays the titular character of Ganapath, and the film is expected to be high on action. Now as per reports, Kriti is set to undergo tough training for the film as she will be seen doing some action scenes in the movie.

This isn’t all. The Dilwale actress will be also learning dirt biking. . “I have some action sequences in Ganapath. I train for them [whenever] the 'Adipurush' shoot [affords me] breaks. I have to pick up dirt biking in the [weeks to come]. The project will go on floors sometime this year,” Kriti was quoted saying Mid Day. The shooting of Ganapath will begin soon and the film will release on 2022. The action flick is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Apart from Ganapath Part 1 and Adipurush, Kriti will also be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya and Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.

