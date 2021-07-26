Kriti Sanon's film Mimi arrives 4 days early after online leak

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Mimi has released four days before its scheduled release date. The film was slated to stream on Netflix starting July 30. However, it seems that the makers decided to advance the release as the film was leaked on pirated websites. Producer Dinesh Vijan spoke about the early release on an Instagram Live session. As reported by Indianexpress.com, he said that the early release is a birthday gift to Kriti. The actor celebrates her birthday on July 27. "Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early," Dinesh had said.

As per reports, the pirated version of Jio Studios and Maddock Films' Mimi has been made available on Telegram on July 26. Telegram is quite famous for pirated content, but the leak of a film four days ahead of the scheduled release is not a common occurrence. Reportedly, the production houses are trying to take corrective steps and stop the film on the platform which indulges in piracy. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi highlights the topic of surrogacy in an entertaining manner. Kriti gained 15 kgs to play a convincing pregnant woman on screen. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak among others. The trailer was released earlier this month which revealed that Kriti plays the role of a surrogate for an international couple after she learns she will receive ₹20 lakhs for carrying the baby. However, mid-way into the pregnancy, the couple backed out, leaving Kriti pregnant with the child.