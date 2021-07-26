Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' releases four days earlier amid online leak reports

The release date of Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's comedy-drama 'Mimi' was preponed, and on Monday evening the film was released on OTT platforms, amid reports of its online leak.

Minutes after the unexpected release, Kriti, who will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans.

In the caption of the announcement video, she wrote, "Mimi STREAMING NOW!!!Mimi went into labour early! Our baby couldn't wait to see you all!!! Mimi streaming now on @netflix_in and @officialjiocinema. Woooohhhhooooo!!!"

'Mimi', which was slated to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix, had reportedly been leaked online four days before its official release date.

This Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak.

The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Apart from 'Mimi', Kriti has an impressive lineup of films including 'Adipurush', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bhediya', 'Ganapath', 'Hum Do Hamaare Do' along with another unannounced project.

( With inputs from ANI )

