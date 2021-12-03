KRK says Deepika is looking like Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja in film 83, "Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja are looking good in this photo!”

Actor Kamal R Khan or KRK who is famously known for his sensational remarks and controversial tweets has again in a discussion about his new statement. KKR is the actor who keeps on speaking out about the film industry and socio-political issues. And now he again targeted the Bollywood Industry. He often faces much criticism for his tweets. Recently, Kabir Khan's '83' trailer has been released. The film stars Ranveer Singh for portraying the role of legendry cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika on the other hand playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

The trailer is getting so much love but actor KRK has a different point of view. KRK compared Deepika to the looks of Rameez Raja, he took his tweeter handle and wrote “Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja are looking good in this photo!”

Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja are looking good in this photo! pic.twitter.com/QQspsJSb2v — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 1, 2021

After this tweet of KRK netizens took their comment section and gave their remarks

One user wrote “Matlab saamne wale ki maar bhi lo..phir usay ghar tak bhi chhod ke aao…bade zalim ho miya…”

While one user wrote 'One minute Before KRK........what you Done'

One minute Before KRK........what you Done😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/uEYO6egg46 — Mahesh Ashtekar (@MaheshAshtekar4) December 2, 2021

Another user commented 'Very third grade sense of humor, really appalling one.. Kabhi sachai se kaam kar liya kare, achcha lagega. Kangana banna jaroori nahi hai har jagah. Is it the story about her? Common sense..'