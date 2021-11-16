KRK's sensational tweet about group-ism in Bollywood, Akshay and Ajay vs Khans

Actor Kamal R Khan or KRK who is famously known for his sensational remarks and controversial tweets has again in a discussion about his new statement. KKR is the actor who keeps on speaking out about the film industry and socio-political issues. And now he again targeted the Bollywood Industry. He often faces much criticism for his tweets.

KRK made a big remark about the enmity of the actors in the Bollywood film. KRK claims that two groups have been formed in the Bollywood film industry out of which one group is patriotic and the other Khan group. KRK has said this through social media.

He wrote on his official Twitter account, ‘Bollywood is now clearly divided into many groups. Patriots Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have become best friends, so they congratulate each other on everything. While 2 Khans are in the second group. And other artists are also in different groups. That is, they are each other’s enemies. This tweet of KRK is becoming increasingly viral.

Bollywood is clearly divided in many groups now. Deshbhakt Akshay and Ajay have become best buddy, so they congratulate each other for each and everything. While 2 Khan are in another group. And other actors are also in different groups. Means they are enemy of each other. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 15, 2021

In his earlier tweet he criticized actress Kangana Ranaut for her independence remark he wrote in Hindi "Agar Koi Muslim Desh Ke freedom fighters ki insult Kar Deta, Azadi Ko Bheekh Kah Deta, Toh Woh Deshdrohi Mana Jata, Aur Saalon Jail Main Rahta. Then why #KanganaRanaut is not arrested till now? @AmitShah @DelhiPolice @MumbaiPolice @himachalpolice @Uppolice"It means ‘If any Muslim insulted the freedom fighters of the country, begging for freedom, he would have been considered a traitor and would have been in jail for years. Why has Kangana Ranaut not been arrested yet?’ In this tweet, KRK had tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi, Mumbai, Himachal, and UP Police.