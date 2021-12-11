Krushal Ahuja, Aanchal Goswami elated as 'Rishton Ka Manjha' hits 100 episodes

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actors Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami from 'Rishton Ka Manjha' share their excitement as the show completes 100 episodes.

They are seen rejoicing at the moment and open up about their journey so far.

Krushal said: "I'd like to believe this is the first of many hundreds of episodes that we're about to complete. This is a huge success and I'm really proud of the team who has been constantly supporting us to do our best. Every other member of the show is as much responsible as us for this success. I hope the audience keeps supporting us and lets us grow with the show."

Aanchal Goswami added, saying it is unbelievable for her that the show has completed as many as 100 episodes and she makes a wish for such celebrations to happen again and again.

She shared: "I'm still wondering if at all this is true because it still feels so new. It took me a moment to gather myself and realise that we've crossed 100 episodes. I'm very happy about this, and I hope we get to celebrate many more such milestones. The kind of belief our audience has on us, we'll make sure we keep up to that."

'Rishton Ka Manjha' airs on Zee TV.

