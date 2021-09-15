Krushna Abhishek seeks forgiveness from Govinda & Sunita Ahuja, says I love them so much

The old feud between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek is not over yet. Recently, this controversy has resurfaced. When Govinda and his wife Sunita said they would be appearing in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Krishna flatly refused to do the episode. Even last year when Govinda appeared in the Kapil Sharma show. Krishna was not seen in that episode. Aunt Sunita (Sunita Ahuja) got angry with Krishna's behavior and said she doesn't want to see his face again. Now Krishna has reacted to this whole episode.



Krishna is hurt by Sunita's words. He doesn't understand why his uncle and aunt are angry with him. Krishna said, ‘Mami has said a lot about me. Definitely made me feel bad. But maybe Mami loves me so much and that's why she got angry with me. Now she doesn't even want to see my face, it shows how angry she is with me. You get angry more at the people you love the most. This is what parents say when they are angry with their children. I love my mama very much. I want to apologize to them.



I tried many times, but they did not accept my apology. I don't know why they don't want to forgive me. I am like their son. I have said in many interviews that I want to overcome any differences that we have. But the quarrel continues. These are all movie words that Mami talked about me. These words are used in the film, not in real life. My uncles and aunts are like my parents.'

What did Sunita say?

In an interview given to E-Times, Sunita had lashed out at Krishna. ‘Whenever we come to the show, he talks about us in the media for publicity. What's the point of doing all this? There is no point in bringing issues of house in front of people. Govinda can't comment on this but it makes me very angry. Krishna's comedy talent is limited to naming his mama Govinda. "I don't want to see his face anymore," Sunita had said.