Kunal Karan Kapoor: 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na' about aspirations of youth

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor, who is playing a lead role in the upcoming show 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na', finds it youth-centric and different from other daily soaps.

Talking about what makes 'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na' different from all other GEC shows on television, Kunal shares: "This show is like a breath of fresh air, and I believe there are very few shows on television at this moment which bring forth aspirations of today's youth and have romance-driven relationships."

The 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha' actor adds further about his on-screen character and says: "I have essayed in the past a bit intense characters and have always wanted to do a youth-based show and this was a perfect opportunity. This show talks about six different people with different personalities and I have faith that their journey will strike a chord with the youth of our country and will enable them to have one-on-one connection with the characters."

'Ziddi Dil-Maane Na' will revolve around a bunch of trained civil cadets who meet at the Parakram SAF (Special Action Force) Base Camp. The show features Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaul in the lead roles.

The show will start from August 30 on Sony SAB.

