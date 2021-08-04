Kunal Kemmu fulfills his dream of visiting Ladakh

Actor Kunal Kemmu has finally managed to fulfil his long-standing dream of visiting Ladakh.

On Wednesday, the 'Kalyug' star took to his Instagram and updated his followers that he is currently in the land of high passes.

"First time in the land of passes so excited to be here. It's been a dream for so many years #ladakh #leh," he wrote alongside a video showing the mesmerising visuals from the place.

Kunal's post has undoubtedly ignited everyone's wanderlust. Even actor Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed a strong desire to visit Ladakh.

"Finally Kunal...me and Saifu love love love Ladak ...miss us," Kareena commented.

It is not clear whether Kunal is in Ladakh for a work shoot or for a holiday.

Meanwhile, his wife Soha Ali Khan, who is in Mumbai, treated her fans to a cute glimpse of her daughter Inaya attending a big school for the first time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor