Kunal Kemmu opens up about his spiritual experience in Ladakh

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently fulfilled his "dream for so many years" of visiting Ladakh, opened up about his spiritual experience at the Chang La Pass in Ladakh.

On Thursday, Kunal took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture and video where he is seen joining his hands in prayer at the Changla Baba Temple, a popular tourist spot at the Chang La Pass.

The video beautifully captures the astounding location with sounds of the wind blowing, bikes racing and 'Har Har Bole Namah Shivaya' in the background from the temple.

"This pit stop at the Chang La Pass was the last one on our trip. It was the perfect way to end the awesome ride and seek blessings and be thankful for having completed the trip safely. It was a calming, spiritual experience one I really wish for one and all to have. #changlapass #ladakh #incredibleindia," Kunal captioned his post.

Kunal has previously shared other great pictures of the scenic beauty of Ladakh, bike rides and fun poses with his "crew".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was last seen in the 2020 movie 'Lootcase', alongside Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz. He will next be seen in the sequel of the 2013 movie 'Go Goa Gone'.

( With inputs from ANI )

