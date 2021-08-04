Kylie Jenner shimmers in gold dust body paint photo

New Delhi, Aug 4 Kylie Jenner shared a snapshot of herself painted in gold dust from head to toe on her Instagram post recently.

Kylie shared a picture showing herself topless, painted in gold dust with gold bikini bottoms. Smoky eye look, gold hoops, and full blowout completed her golden look.

Kylie shared the post in context of her 24th birthday on August 10. She will be launching a 24K gold-themed collection for her beauty brand on her birthday.

"Ahhh!!! my birthday is in 8 days!!! and of course i had to celebrate with another bday collection! 24K gold theme for my 24th birthday launching on August 10th. I can't wait to reveal this collection tomorrow on my stories!!! STAY TUNED @kyliecosmetics," she wrote on her Instagram page.

