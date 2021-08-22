Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's daughter Stormi is 'excited' about becoming big sister

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster is getting ready for becoming an elder sister, and here's how the 3-year-old is handling the news!

E! News recently confirmed that Kylie and rapper Travis are expecting their second child. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same and has not commented publicly, yet.

A source close to Kylie told E! News that, "Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited. She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute."

The source continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Indeed, the reality star has expressed multiple times over the years, as early as when her daughter was 8 months old, that she wanted to have another child.

Kylie, who already shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis, has been open about wanting a sibling for their little girl. A source told that the entire family is "thrilled."

The insiders also revealed that Kylie is still in the "very early stages" of the pregnancy and does not yet know the sex of the baby. The due date has also been kept under wraps.

The good news has arrived after Caitlyn Jenner sparked speculation on Thursday by announcing that she is expecting another grandchild, but it turned out to be about her son Burt Jenner, who is expecting his third baby with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.

"There's nothing she loves more than being a mom. To be able to give Stormi a sibling is a dream come true. She's already buying stuff and dreaming of what the nursery will look like," the source said about Kylie to E! News.

Kylie first sparked rumours of her pregnancy this summer as she was spotted stepping out in an extremely baggy shirt while in Idaho.

As per Page Six, she also shared a picture of her sushi order on Twitter. The sushi was all avocado instead of any raw fish.

Fans immediately picked up it, with one tweeting: "Kylie eating sushi without fish... she's pregnant."

( With inputs from ANI )

