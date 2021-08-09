Kylie Jenner's three and a half hour make-up routine

Los Angeles, Aug 9 Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has revealed how much time she takes on putting on her make-up.

Kylie revealed that it takes her over three hours to complete it.

"First of all, I work on my phone all day, and then the only way I'm gonna get through three and a half hours of make-up with you is if I entertain myself a little," Kylie said in a make-up tutorial video, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The make-up mogul had previously opened up about her mother Kris Jenner's beauty advice.

She said she was thankful when she was younger to have her mother on hand to offer her skincare advice.

She said: "My first experience was definitely with face wash! I went through that typical teenage stage and needed a good, simple face wash for day and night. My mom really helped me navigate through all of that - and she knew exactly what products to buy having done it so many times with my older sisters."

