Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett unveil 'Love For Sale' trailer ahead of album release

American singers Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga released a new trailer that offers fans a peek behind the scenes of producing their upcoming album 'Love for Sale'.

'Love for Sale' is a tribute album dedicated to late American composer and songwriter Cole Porter due to drop later this week on Friday.

Lady Gaga shared the album's trailer on her Instagram account.

"Our new album "Love For Sale" is only 3 days away! A full album trailer is out now on my YouTube channel and features a few clips of new songs on the album and some special moments between Tony and me @itstonybennett," she captioned the post.

At the opening of the trailer, Gaga explains that Bennett, called her "right after" they released their first joint album 'Cheek to Cheek' in September 2014 to say that he wanted to work with her again.

"I think it was the next day, after the record released and had gone No. 1, he said, 'I wanna make this Cole Porter record with you,' and I said I would do it, and then guess what?" Gaga says. "We did it!"

"She's got so much talent that the minute we're together, something very good happens between the two of us," Bennett adds in the trailer.

Elsewhere in the new trailer promoting Gaga and Bennett's latest project, the 'Born This Way' singer also says that she hopes the new album will inspire younger generations.

"I really want young kids to listen to jazz music, because it's important," she says. "It is not something that should be left behind. It is something that should be coveted so sacredly forever."

For Gaga, recording the album also meant she got to spend more time with Bennett, who she considers a close and life-long friend.

"I'm having the best time recording the music," she says in the clip. "It's a joy. I think it's a joy that's missing in a lot of music today, and so it's extra special for me that I get to come into the studio and sing these songs because I feel like I'm getting the nectar of a happiness that the world doesn't get to hear or see all the time. And then we'll get to share it with them when the album comes out."

'Love For Sale' will be the final studio recording of Bennett's career and the culmination of Bennett and Gaga's decade-long history together, reported Variety.

In August, Gaga announced on Instagram that she and the legendary singer would be releasing the record. "I'm always honoured to sing with my friend Tony, so of course I accepted the invitation," Gaga wrote at the time.

Alongside previously released tunes 'Love for Sale' and 'I Get a Kick Out of You', the forthcoming LP also features tracks among the likes of 'It's De-Lovely', 'I've Got You Under My Skin', 'Let's Do It' and 'You're the Top'. The album's release comes several months after Bennett's family revealed that the singer lives with Alzheimer's disease.

At the time, his wife Susan Benedetto revealed that he still remembers Gaga. "Yes, but you know, Gaga is wonderful," Benedetto said on CBS This Morning in February. "Most definitely. Gaga is hard to forget."

'Love for Sale' will be released on October 1.

