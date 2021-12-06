Lara Dutta's daughter ask her ‘what is a brothel’

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta who is known for her sensational characters in the movies is now setting fire on the OTT platform with her web series, her bold looks are always in the headlines.



The actress is busy promoting her new projects and every day giving new interviews with sensational statements. In her recent interview, Lara talked about sex and how it is been neglected in the country, In India, we think that Indian women don’t have sex’.She continued, ‘I don’t know who the men are having sex with. It’s never discussed, people don’t want to talk about it. It’s like, ‘It’s okay if you’re having... But we don’t want to know about it. Keep your sexuality under wraps' Lara said that she was grateful for getting a role like this, in which she can play ‘a 40-something protagonist’ and talk about issues ‘that aren’t openly talked about’ Lara said.

She also stated that she is grateful for the roles she is been offered in the industry, the roles she got in movies are always shown can play ‘a 40-something protagonist’ and talk about issues ‘that aren’t openly talked about. Her role models are Neena Gupta and Ratna Pathak Shah because they are doing films that talked about women's lives and their choices.

She further added that she is concerned about her daughter and what she will think is she Lara in such characters, she also stated that she discusses everything with her partner Mahesh Bhupathi before doing any roles, I’ve never done anything without discussing it with Mahesh before. I think we’re a progressive family. Normally we talk to our friends about such things, we don’t talk to our family. I remember, sex education in school touched the periphery, but that’s about it. Your parents never spoke to you about it. When my daughter was four years old, she wanted to know about divorce. Nine years old, she asked me, ‘What is a brothel?’ I don’t know where she is hearing these things, but she is exposed to them. It’s concepts she doesn’t understand, and it is my responsibility to explain it to her.’