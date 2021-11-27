Lata Mangeshkar pens sweet birthday wish for Bappi Lahiri

Wishes are pouring in from every corner as legendary singer Bappi Lahiri turned 69 on Saturday. Iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar also wished him health and happiness.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Mangeshkar shared two throwback pictures with the veteran singer and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bappi. God keep you healthy and happy always."

Lahiri was born into a Bengali family in West Bengal. His parents, Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri were famous Bengali singers. His relatives include singer Kishore Kumar, his maternal uncle.

Though he was known for disco-style songs, he has composed some melodious songs as well, such as the songs from 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Zakhmee'.

Mangeshkar had been a strong support system for Lahiri from the time he entered the music industry. She sang his first composition in a Bengali film 'Daadu'.

Lahiri's first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's 'Zakhmee'. In that Mangeshkar sang 'Abhi abhi thi dushmani' and 'Aao tujhe chand pe le jaaon', both big hits.

Lahiri's iconic songs also include 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Tamma Tamma', ''Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy', 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others.

