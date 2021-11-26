Late actor Sidharth Sukhla's Family going to release a rap song on his Birthday

Late actor Sidharth Shukla's demise was a shock for the entire industry as well as for his fans. The popular actor died due to a heart attack on 2 September 2021. But the actor will be always be remembered for his kind nature and work. It is said that Sidharth was always wanted to be a rapper and he also recorded a rap song but he couldn't able to show it to the world, now the reports are coming that the Family of late actor Sidharth Shulka is going to release one rap song on the actors birthday on 12th December, his rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is also doing her best for the rap song.

Recently, one fan of Sidharth has also requested the makers to release the half-shot music video of Shehnaaz and Sidharth. On the demand, the makers released the unfinished video of the actor with BTS videos that were shot during the shooting.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz meet on Bigg Boss 13 the duo was the most popular couple of the season fans even gave them the Hashtag "SidNaaz". SidNaaz's craze was literally beyond anything, the duo's fan base became higher than most of Bollywood couple's fan following, even though the actor is no more with us, but his love story is always in the spotlight. It is also said that Shehnaaz and Sidharth were going to marry.