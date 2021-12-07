Legendary actor Dharmendra turned 86 today, here's are some of his iconic roles of all the time

He-Man of the Bollywood industry Dharmendra turned 86 today. The veteran actor have gave so much to the industry, from acting to producing flims the actor has done it all in the best way. Dharmendra celebrate his birthday on 8th December every year.

He has created that heights in the industry that no one could ever reach, his actions, his comdey, and his acting skills has ruled the Bollywood industry at times. And ofcourse his iconic love story with his lady love Hema Malini can never been forgotten. Bollywood actors like Salman Khan even follows Dharmendra's style. On this special occasion, let's recall the legendary actor's most unforgettable movies of all the time.

1) Sholay

The movie who named the Bollywood industry, which cannot be left behind at any cost, the iconic movie which does not need any pacification. And the movie who has stars many legendary actors like, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan,Sanjeev Kumar and Dharmendra.

2) Satyakam

Satyakam is a 1969 Indian drama film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, based on a Bengali novel of the same name by Narayan Sanyal. Dhamendra was in the lead role and it is said that the character played by Dharmendra is considered to be among the finest in Indian Cinema.

3) DoChor

1972 released Do Chor is an Hindi language romantic film, which stars Dharmendra, Tanuja, Shobhana Samarth, K.N. Singh and Jalal Agha.

4) Kab?Kyoon?AurKahan?

Inspired by the French classic film Les Diaboliques, Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan? is and Hindi language drama film made in 1970. The movies stars Dharmendra, Babita and Pran, in which Dharmendra plays Babita's lovers role.

5) Jugnu

1973 released Jungu is an action drama Hindi language film in which Dharmendra played the role of extremely intelligent crook with a "Golden" heart who has the remarkable ability to steal from the most protected setups.

6) Alibabaaur40Chor

1980 Indian-Soviet film based on the Arabian Nights story of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, Dharmendra role got so much love in this movie and it was one of the successful movie in the industry

7) PhoolAurPatthar

Phool Aur Patthar made Dharmendra star in the Bollywood industry he played villainous character. The film also starred Meena Kumari along with Dharmendra.