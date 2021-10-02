Legendary Pakistani comedian Umar Sharif passes away after prolonged illness

Umer Sharif, Pakistan's veteran comedian, died in Germany on Saturday. The well-known artist was on his way to the United States for medical treatment. He was 66 years old at the time of his death. He was scheduled to fly from Karachi to Washington, in the United States for medical care, but the air ambulance carrying him and his wife, Zareen Ghazal, had to make an emergency landing in Germany as his health condition worsened. After making a video request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for assistance in obtaining a visa to fly overseas for medical treatment, the veteran actor's ailing condition became a source of national worry.

The federal government promised to assist him, and the Sindh government stepped in as well, allocating Rs40 million for his treatment. Sharif rose to fame as a comedian, actor, director, producer, and stage artist in India and Pakistan during the 1980s and 1990s. He also travelled to India on several occasions to attend award ceremonies and exhibitions. The actor, who began his career as a stand-up comedian at the age of 14, has appeared in over 60 stage comedies and various television shows, as well as producing, directing, and acting in two major films.‘Bakra Qiston Pay’ Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), ‘Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga’, ‘Salam Karachi’, ‘Meri Bhi To Eid Karade’, ‘Nayee Aami Purana Abba’, ‘Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha’, and ‘Yeh Hay Naya Zamana’ are some of his critically acclaimed stage works.

