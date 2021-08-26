Lil Nas X announces September release date for debut album 'Montero'

American rapper Lil Nas X announced the release date for his long-anticipated debut album, 'Montero'.

In a social media post on Wednesday night, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that the album will release on September 17. Alongside the date announcement, Nas also debuted a trailer for the album featuring a previously-unheard song.

"creating this album has been therapy for me. i've learned to let go of trying to control people's perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i've realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own. MY DEBUT ALBUM "MONTERO" IS YOURS SEPTEMBER 17th," he wrote.

The post's accompanying video seemingly picks up where Nas and Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' music video left off, beginning with a skit featuring Nas as an anchor on MNN -- Montero News Network.

"Breaking news: power bottom rapper, Lil Nas X and his caucasian friend led a prison escape this morning. This comes just months after the talentless homosexual was sentenced to five years in prison," Nas says as the anchor.

"Investigators say anyone who comes into contact with the power bottom should contact authorities immediately," he adds.

The clip then segues to Nas driving through the desert in a teal convertible, on his way to the town of 'Montero'. After stopping at a phone booth, Nas then falls through the darkness, all while a snippet of a song, presumably from the album, plays. "I want/ Someone to love me/ I need/ Someone who needs me," Nas sings on the track.

Nas teased what 'Montero' will sound like in his Variety Power of Young Hollywood cover story, calling the project "much more personal" than his 2019 EP '7', but just as musically diverse.

Nas X released his first major project, the '7' EP, two years ago on June 21, 2019, via Columbia Records. The EP was nominated for album of the year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The rapper has continued to push boundaries this year, most notably with the music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', a song that features the artist giving the devil a lap dance.

The hitmaker has released three singles in the past few months: 'Holiday', 'Montero' and the latest, 'Sun Goes Down'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor