Lil Nas X reveals tracklist for debut album 'Montero'

American rapper Lil Nas X recently revealed the complete tracklist for his debut full-length album 'Montero' ahead of its release on September 17.

The rapper revealed the tracklist via a tweet on Wednesday. He shared a video featuring all the titles of the songs and wrote, "MONTERO TRACKLIST ALBUM OUT SEP. 17. 2021."

In addition to the singles 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)', 'Sun Goes Down', and 'Industry Baby', the album includes songs with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, and Doja Cat.

The Grammy-winning artist talked about the album in his recent Variety cover story, calling it "much more personal" and "cohesive" than his 2019 EP, "7."

Here's the full tracklist:

1. 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'2. 'Dead Right Now'3. 'Industry Baby' (ft. Jack Harlow)4. 'That's What I Want'5. 'The Art Of Realization'6. 'Scoop' (ft. Doja Cat)7. 'One Of Me' (ft. Elton John)8. 'Lost In The Citadel'9. 'Dolla Sign Slime' (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)10. 'Tales Of Dominica'11. 'Sun Goes Down'12. 'Void'13. 'Don't Want It'14. 'Life After Salem'15. 'Am I Dreaming' (ft. Miley Cyrus)

Elton recently spoke to Variety about his admiration for Nas.

"Lil Nas X is a bold and brave provocateur who's making amazing and inspiring music," Elton said.

"He's pushing the boundaries of urban music by wholeheartedly embracing his sexuality and visually projecting that celebration out into the world. Historically, there has been a lot of homophobia in the hip-hop world. DaBaby's recent damaging comments about the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV/AIDS clearly demonstrate that there is still so much education and work to be done," he added.

Nas' most recent video, for the 'Montero' cut 'Industry Baby' with Jack Harlow, just passed 100 million views on YouTube. The artist also drew laughs on Twitter for trolling Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' artwork, before releasing the official 'Montero' album cover.

Nas released his first major project, the '7' EP, two years ago on June 21, 2019, via Columbia Records. The EP was nominated for album of the year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The rapper has continued to push boundaries this year, most notably with the music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', a song that features the artist giving the devil a lap dance.

The hitmaker has released three singles in the past few months: 'Holiday', 'Montero' and the latest, 'Sun Goes Down'.

( With inputs from ANI )

