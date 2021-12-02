Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Miss Malini bags Best Celebrity and Lifestyle Influencer Award

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media.

Malini Agarwal is the Founder of MissMalini Media. Miss Malini was honored with the Best Celebrity and Lifestyle Influencer award at the award ceremony. Malini Agarwal provides information on everything from Bollywood gossip to the latest fashion trends. From the beginning she loved traveling and fashion. She pursued her hobby. She turned this hobby into her business. Malini earns millions every year from her blog 'Mismalini.com'.

Missmalini.com publishes articles based on celebrity fashion as well as gossips from Bollywood. Malini's blogs are not just published on websites. They are also published in major fashion magazines such as Femina, Grazia, Harper's Bazaar, Glamors.com and Ellie Magazines.

She was the official blogger for popular fashion shows like Lakme Fashion Week, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour and India Resort Fashion Week.