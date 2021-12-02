Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Myra Vaikul bags Best Kid Influencer Award

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media.

Myra Vaikul is an Indian child artist. She is known for playing role of Pari in Zee Marathi's television serial Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath alongside Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere. Myra is extremally popular on social platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

Myra Is active on social media. Her videos get millions of likes. Today, Myra was honored with the Best Kid Influencer Award at the Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021.

Myra has millions of followers on social media. Her photos and videos are liked by the audience. She also has a Youtube channel called Myra's Corner. She has 2.57 lakh followers so far. You will find many of her videos on this channel. She has 2.85 lakh followers on Instagram.