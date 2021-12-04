Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Apoorva Mehta wins Lokmat Most Stylish Producer Award

The 5th Edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorv Mehta was adjudged Lokmat Most Stylish Producer. Dharma Productions has been in the business since 1976, when Yash Johar, then a successful production controller for filmmakers like Sunil Dutt and Dev Anand, turned producer. His first film, Dostana (1980) starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman, and was directed by Raj Khosla.

The film was a massive success. In 2004, Yash Johar passed away and left the company to his then 31- year old son. Karan made a call to his best friend since school, Apoorva Mehta, who was then in London working for Yash Raj Films, asking him to come back and help him run the company and take Yash Johar’s legacy forward. Mehta joined Dharma in 2005 as CEO and has since been leading the company. Apoorva along with Karan has produced some of Bollywood's biggest films like Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewani, Kapoor and Sons, the Baahubali films, Student of the Year and more, with an amazing success rate.Not only has the company launched new directors, but it has also given breaks to a new breed of actors, like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

